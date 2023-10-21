The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) in an SEC West tilt on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are looking to keep things rolling after snapping their three-game streak last week. In Week 7, Mississippi State defeated Western Michigan 41-28. On the flip side, Arkansas has dropped five games in a row after starting the season 2-0. The Razorbacjs lost to No. 11 Alabama 24-21 last Saturday. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (shoulder) is questionable)

Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville is set for noon ET. The Razorbacks are 6.5-point favorites in Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, while the over/under for total points is 47. Before making any Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread: Razorbacks -6.5

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas over/under: 47 points

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas money line: Razorbacks -263, Bulldogs +210

MSST: Mississippi State has hit the team total Under in its last three away games

ARK: Arkansas has hit the game total Over in eight of its last 13 games

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State's defense has several difference-makers. Despite ranking 11th in the SEC in total defense (395.2), the Bulldogs have a knack for creating pressure. The Bulldogs are currently seventh in the conference in team sacks (16). Senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson has consistently caused havoc behind the line of scrimmage. Watson leads the team in sacks (5.5) along with 57 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

The Alabama native has recorded at least a half sack in five of his six games. In the win over Western Michigan, Watson had nine total tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jett Johnson is an instinctive defender with good pursuit. Johnson ranks third in the SEC in total tackles (66) with four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He's finished with double-digit spots in four outings this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas can cover

In addition to having more certainty at quarterback with KJ Jefferson leading the charge, the Razorbacks' defense also has a bunch of athletic and disruptive defenders. Junior linebacker Jaheim Thomas is always around the ball to shutdown plays. Thomas is leading the conference in total tackles (69) with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Ohio native has finished with double-digit tackles in five games this season.

In the loss to Alabama, Thomas had 10 total stops. Junior defensive lineman Landon Jackson leads the team in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (10.5). In his last outing, Jackson went off to secure 11 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. See which team to pick here.

