The attorney for LSU wide receiver Koy Moore and Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden told BET that the two players were held at gunpoint in an incident on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moore had previously discussed the incident on Twitter, but Holden's involvement had not been reported until Thursday.

The report states that the two friends were exiting the lower floors of an apartment building in which a loud party was taking place on the roof. Police approached the two players with guns drawn.

"They asked them, 'where's the gun, where's the gun,' is there any drugs,'" Ryan Thompson, the attorney representing the two players, told BET.com. "Koy tried to inform the officers that there was no gun, that they were just going to eat. After they were searched several times -- in our opinion they were searched more than the norm -- Koy informed them that they were football players and that he was going to tell Coach [Ed Orgeron]."

LSU and Alabama were both off last weekend and were slated to play this weekend in Baton Rouge. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 tests within the LSU program.