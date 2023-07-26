Four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn on Wednesday, marking a significant in-state recruiting win for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. He ranks as the No. 46 overall prospect, No. 3 player at his position and the No. 5 player from the state of Alabama according to 247Sports. He took official visits to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia last month.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna spoke highly of Riddick's versatile skill set, projecting him as a potential impact player at multiple positions:

Positioned at the weak side linebacker position, Riddick possesses outstanding position versatility as a second level defender, showing the ability to play off ball as a pass coverage defender, in the box, off the edge as a pass rusher and sometimes even at the safety position," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in his scouting report. "Demonstrates good play speed, showing the ability to play in space and drop comfortably in coverage. Flashes excellent football instincts in both the run and the pass, displaying the ability to key and diagnose and play downhill. Possessing somewhat of a chameleon skill set, the Chilton County standout appears most comfortable as on off-ball linebacker, where his athleticism and instincts are on full display playing sideline to sideline. Projects a multi-year Power Five starter at the next level with the ability to contribute early on defense and special teams. Possesses a unique defensive skill set at the linebacker position with legitimate three down value. Although he checks the boxes athletically, Riddick's combination of position versatility and football instincts make him one of the best pure linebacker prospects in the country.

Riddick is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Auburn in the Freeze era. His commitment bumps the Tigers up nine spots from No. 38 to No. 27 in the 247Sports team rankings. He joins prized quarterback commit Walker White as top-100 pledges in the class.

Despite Riddick's flip, Georgia's recruiting class still ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from five-star linebacker Justin Williams earlier in the week.