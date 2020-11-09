Saturday's game between No. 24 Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Mississippi State football program. The game will be made up on Dec. 12, one week before the SEC Championship Game.

Details were not released regarding the specific number of Bulldogs players, coaches and staff members who have tested positive and how many are out specifically due to contact tracing. Individuals who test positive must sit out for 10 days and be symptom-free for three days. Individuals who have come in "high-risk" contact with infected individuals must sit for 14 days. "High-risk" contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 or more minutes.

This is the fourth SEC game impacted by the conference's COVID-19 management requirements. Florida has had contests vs. LSU and Missouri postponed, while Missouri also had its contest with Vanderbilt moved to later in the year.

The SEC built in a bye week for all 14 teams the weekend of Dec. 12 in the event games needed to be postponed due to the pandemic. The Auburn-Mississippi State game is the second game to be moved to that weekend, joining the LSU-Florida game in Gainesville.

Mississippi State is slated to visit No. 12 Georgia on Nov. 21, although the status of that game is now in doubt due to the outbreak. Auburn's next game will be Nov. 21 when it hosts Tennessee.