Auburn vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Auburn (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)
Current Records: Auburn 6-2; Ole Miss 3-5
What to Know
Auburn is 3-1 against Ole Miss since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn won both of their matches against Ole Miss last season (44-23 and 31-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Auburn was hampered by 128 penalty yards against LSU on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Auburn as they fell 23-20 to LSU. QB Bo Nix wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 4.49 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, if the Rebels were expecting to get some payback for the 38-24 loss against Texas A&M the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Ole Miss came up short against Texas A&M last week, falling 24-17. The Rebels haven't found any success against Texas A&M since Nov. 12 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.
Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Auburn 31 vs. Ole Miss 16
- Oct 07, 2017 - Auburn 44 vs. Ole Miss 23
- Oct 29, 2016 - Auburn 40 vs. Ole Miss 29
- Oct 31, 2015 - Ole Miss 27 vs. Auburn 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game