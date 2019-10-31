Auburn vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 11 Auburn (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Auburn 6-2; Ole Miss 3-5

What to Know

Auburn is 3-1 against Ole Miss since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn won both of their matches against Ole Miss last season (44-23 and 31-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Auburn was hampered by 128 penalty yards against LSU on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Auburn as they fell 23-20 to LSU. QB Bo Nix wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 4.49 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, if the Rebels were expecting to get some payback for the 38-24 loss against Texas A&M the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Ole Miss came up short against Texas A&M last week, falling 24-17. The Rebels haven't found any success against Texas A&M since Nov. 12 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.

Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.