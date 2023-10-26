The 2023 Bahamas Bowl is moving to UNC Charlotte's on-campus stadium due to ongoing renovations to its normal host site in Nassau, according to Action Network. The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Dec. 16 instead of Dec. 18 to facilitate the Bahamas Bowl's move.

The Bahamas Bowl officially announced its plans to change venues on Oct. 19. Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium -- the largest sporting venue in The Bahamas -- has hosted the Bahamas Bowl since its inception in 2014. It is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for several big events in 2024. In addition to the Bahamas Bowl, the stadium frequently hosts World Athletics competitions.

The Bahamas Bowl holds tie-ins with Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. This is the first time it won't be played in The Bahamas since 2020, when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season's installment saw UAB pick up a 24-20 win against Miami (OH). The 2014 Bahamas Bowl was the first major bowl game to be played outside the United States or Canada since 1937.

The city of Charlotte is now set to host two bowl games this postseason. The Duke's Mayo Bowl, which has undergone three name changes in its 21 years of existence, has operated in Charlotte since 2002. It is typically played in the Carolina Panthers' home stadium.