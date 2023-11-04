Who's Playing
Houston Cougars @ Baylor Bears
Current Records: Houston 3-5, Baylor 3-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.05
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at McLane Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Saturday was a slow day for Houston as the team failed to score. They were completely outmatched by Kansas State on the road and fell 41-0. Houston has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Baylor came up short against Iowa State on Saturday and fell 30-18.
Despite the defeat, Baylor had strong showings from Dawson Pendergrass, who gained 76 total yards and two touchdowns, and Monaray Baldwin, who picked up 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baldwin was no stranger to the big play, lighting up the secondary with a catch that went for 69 yards.
Houston's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-5. As for Baylor, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-5.
In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with Baylor going off as just a 2-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.
Odds
Baylor is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 58.5 points.
Injury Report for Baylor
- Ketron Jackson Jr.: doubtful (Head)
- Hal Presley: out (Lower Body)
- Mike Smith Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Houston
- Noah Guzman: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)
- Joseph Manjack IV: questionable (Undisclosed)
- Dante Wynn: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)
- CJ Nelson: out (Leg)
- Mikal Harrison-Pilot: questionable (Undisclosed)
- Re'Shaun Sanford II: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)