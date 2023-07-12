Big 12 Media Days begins on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a plethora of star coaches and players ready to take the stage. Nine quarterbacks headline the two-day event, which will be the first for new schools UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU. It will also be the last for outgoing programs Oklahoma and Texas as they depart for the SEC in 2024.

Speaking of the Longhorns, all eyes will be the projected conference title favorites. The 'Horns boast a stacked interview lineup with quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker Jaylan Ford all likely to start the year on watch lists for national awards. Kansas State comes close as Big 12-winning quarterback Will Howard joins All-American Cooper Beebe and two top defenders on the stage.

Three of the four new Big 12 additions will bring a quarterback as well, but UCF's John Rhys Plumlee is the only returning starter. Cincinnati's Emory Jones (Arizona State) and BYU's Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) each move onto their third destinations. Ewers, Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Texas Tech's Tyler Shough also started their careers at other schools. While the four new schools join media days for the first time, none of the 10 returning schools made a coaching change.

Below is a look at the complete schedule and list of participants for this year's Big 12 Media Days event. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 12

TCU (2:15 p.m.) -- Sonny Dykes | S Bud Clark, OL Brandon Coleman, LB Jamoi Hodge, CB Josh Newton, TE Jared Wiley

Houston (2:45 p.m.) -- Dana Holgorsen | DL Nelson Ceaser, OL Jack Freeman, LB Hasaan Hypolite, OL Patrick Paul

Kansas (3:10 p.m.) -- Lance Leipold | QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal, LB Rich Miller, S Kenny Logan Jr.

Baylor (3:35 p.m.) -- Dave Aranda | QB Blake Shapen, TE Drake Dabney, WR Josh Cameron, DL TJ Franklin, LB Mike Smith Jr.

Oklahoma State (4 p.m.) -- Mike Gundy | LB Collin Oliver, CB Korie Black, WR Brennan Presley, OL Preston Wilson

Texas (4:25 p.m.) -- Steve Sarkisian | QB Quinn Ewers, WR Jordan Whittington, WR Xavier Worthy, LB Jaylan Ford, DB Jahdae Barron

BYU (4:50 p.m.) -- Kalani Sitake | QB Kedon Slovis, WR Kody Epps, LB Ben Bywater, DE Tyler Batty, P Ryan Rehkow

Thursday, July 13

Kansas State (10:15 a.m.) -- Chris Klieman | QB Will Howard, OL Cooper Beebe, LB Daniel Green, S Kobe Savage

UCF (10:45 a.m.) -- Gus Malzahn | WR Javon Baker, DT Ricky Barber, QB John Rhys Plumlee, DE Josh Celiscar, OL Lokahi Pauole

Texas Tech (11:10 a.m.) -- Joey McGuire | QB Tyler Shough, WR Jerand Bradley, RB Tahj Brooks, DL Tony Bradford Jr., DL Jaylon Hutchings

Cincinnati (11:35 a.m.) -- Scott Satterfield | QB Emory Jones, DB Deshawn Pace, DL Jowon Briggs, DL Dontay Corleone

West Virginia (12 p.m.) -- Neal Brown | OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, DL Sean Martin, LB Lee Kpogba, DB Aubrey Burks

Iowa State (12:25 p.m.) -- Matt Campbell | WR Jaylin Noel, DB Beau Freyler, DB T.J. Tampa, LB Gerry Vaughn

Oklahoma (12:50 p.m.) -- Brent Venables | QB Dillon Gabriel, WR Drake Stoops, DL Jonah Laulu, LB Danny Stutsman