Elite quarterback play has been the hallmark of Ryan Day's four seasons as Ohio State's coach. Justin Fields and CJ Stroud were each first-round NFL Draft picks and Heisman Trophy finalists who, combined, helped the Buckeyes amass a 45-6 record. Now, the program is starting a new chapter at the position as the pressure ratchets up on Day to reclaim Big Ten dominance amid back-to-back conference titles for arch rival Michigan.

"I'm excited to see these guys compete and go put it on the field," Day said at Big Ten Media Days. "It's so much different when you're just throwing routes on air and going through workouts than when you're actually playing football. We've got to go start playing football here and figuring out who the quarterback is going to be."

The frontrunners for the job are Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Both sophomores were regarded as four-star prospects by 247Sports, but McCord has a leg up in experience. It's his third year in the program, and he's thrown for 606 yards and a trio of touchdowns as the program's primary backup the past two seasons.

Since McCord is regarded as more of a pocket passer, Brown's versatility could make up for his lack of experience. He has some athletic flair to his skill set, which he's yet to truly show in game action after making only two brief appearances in reserve duty last season.

"They've both had really good summers, they've both shown leadership," Day said. "Mick (strength coach Mickey Marotti) has put them in positions to do that. Now it's time for them to go show it on the field. We obviously would like for someone to emerge here quickly. But we'll kind of have to see once we get on the field."

Not Day's first rodeo

Since arriving as Ohio State's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2017 season, Day has overseen a handful of quarterback battles. First, J.T. Barrett beat Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow in 2017. He went on to total more than 3,800 yards and eclipsed 40 touchdowns for a 12-2 team that missed the College Football Playoff but beat USC in the Cotton Bowl.

The following year, Haskins won the job over Tate Martell and passed for 50 touchdowns with just eight interceptions on his way to becoming a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fields and Stroud followed, giving whoever wins the 2023 quarterback battle big shoes to fill.

The Buckeyes have never played two quarterbacks to begin the season under Day; however, he didn't rule out a two-quarterback system this time.

"In the last seven years, we've been in this situation quite a few times at Ohio State, not knowing who the quarterback is going to be going into the season," Day said. "When you go into these situations, you'd like for someone to emerge during camp. But who knows if that's going to happen or not ... If that doesn't happen, then maybe that is the case, and we'll have to evaluate it from there. We've got to go in and win that first game on the road, so we're going to do everything we can and do what's right for Ohio State."

An evolving role in the offense

As a quarterbacks coach by trade, Day's imprint will always be felt at the position. But with receivers coach Brian Hartline promoted to offensive coordinator after serving as passing game coordinator last season, the expectation is for Day to entrust more elements of game-planning to Hartline and the offensive staff.

The staff changes have allowed Day "an opportunity to bounce around a little bit more," but he's harboring no illusions that he'll take a major step back from what's going on with the Buckeyes offense.

"I know how it's going to go probably for me," Day said. "I'm going to end up being right involved with it again. But that being said, as the season goes on, I've got to be conscious this year of not getting too locked into the offense and making sure I have a handle on everything that's going on."

Quarterback depth

Day didn't immediately mention Brown and McCord when first assessing the quarterbacks, but instead praised four-star true freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

"Lincoln has stepped in and been very surprised with his approach," Day said. "Really impressed with how it doesn't seem too big for Lincoln. He's very athletic, he's learning. He's got a long way to go, but excited to have him here."

The Buckeyes also added graduate transfer Tristan Gebbia, who is in his seventh season of college football after stints at Nebraska and Oregon State. Gebbia isn't expected to compete for the starting job, but he brings Power Five playing experience and depth to the position.

"Tristan has done a great job of being a coach, a guy who wants to be a coach," Day said. "He's taken those guys under his wing. He understands the offense at a high level now. He's going to help provide depth for us. That's important. This is the most depth we've had in a long time at the quarterback position, which allow us to do some things that maybe we haven't done in the past."