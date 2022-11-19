Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.

Corum took a snap facing second-and-10 in the Illinois red zone. He ran a typical stretch play but grabbed his knee after getting tackled awkwardly by Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott. Corum fumbled the ball as he grabbed his knee following the tackle, allowing Illinois to stop the drive short of the end zone.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Corum's knee was "structurally sound" after being evaluated; however, it was still too early to tell whether Corum would be able to recover in time for the Wolverines' game against No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 26.

"They have to go back in and we'll see where it is tomorrow, how it feels tomorrow," Harbaugh said.

The junior was unstoppable for Michigan in the first half with 103 yards and the lone touchdown for the Wolverines. He ranked fourth nationally with 1,349 yards rushing entering Week 12 and is a serious Heisman Trophy contender. Backup running back Donovan Edwards was also out against the Illini, which left freshman C.J. Stokes as the primary rusher.

Stokes rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries in relief as Michigan escaped behind a field goal with under a minute remaining against Illinois. But now all eyes will be on Corum and Edwards as the Wolverines prepare to play Ohio State with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.