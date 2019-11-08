Boise State vs. Wyoming odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Boise State Broncos will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Wyoming is 6-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. It's a crucial battle in the MWC-Mountain, with four teams within a game of the division lead as Wyoming sits at 3-1 in the conference and Boise State leads at 4-0. No. 21 Boise State has dominated the series recently straight up, winning 9 of 10. However, the two sides have split their last 10 games against the spread and Wyoming has actually covered two of the last three. The Broncos are favored by 14 points in the latest Boise State vs. Wyoming odds, while the over-under is set at 48. Before entering any Wyoming vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Boise State vs. Wyoming 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Boise State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Jose State last week, winning 52-42. Running back George Holani had a monster day in the win, rushing for 126 yards and four touchdowns as Boise State ran the ball 51 times to just 17 passes. Unfortunately, the Boise State defense did give up a season-high 497 yards of total offense in the win. Against a Wyoming squad that likes to run the ball often, Boise State will have to lean on what has been an above-average run defense (3.8 ypc) to slow the Cowboys down.

Meanwhile, Wyoming took its game against Nevada two weeks ago by a conclusive 31-3 score. Running back Xazavian Valladay had a stellar game for Wyoming as he picked up 206 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught two passes for 74 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Valladay's 53-yard TD reception in the first quarter. It was a season-high for Valladay, who has now rushed for 631 yards and three touchdowns. With starting quarterback Sean Chambers (567 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns) out with a season-ending knee injury, Valladay will have to continue to carry a heavy load for Wyoming.

So who wins Boise State vs. Wyoming? And which side of the spread is hitting 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.