3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Miami (FL) after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boston College 35-14. Miami (FL)'s offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If Miami (FL) keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Boston College will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Miami (FL) 6-5, Boston College 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.15

What to Know

Boston College will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Boston College Eagles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College scored first but ultimately less than Pittsburgh in their matchup last Thursday. They took a 24-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Boston College has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed ten in total. All those points came courtesy of Liam Connor: he added nine points with three field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 38-31 to Louisville. That's two games in a row now that Miami (FL) has lost by exactly seven points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.4 yards per carry. Fletcher Jr. was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 54 yards. Another player making a difference was Xavier Restrepo, who picked up 193 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Boston College to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 3-8.

Friday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Eagles have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 197.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Hurricanes struggle in that department as they've been averaging 170.8 per game. It's looking like Friday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a big 9.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Oct 26, 2018 - Boston College 27 vs. Miami (FL) 14

Injury Report for Boston College

George Takacs: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Ryan O'Keefe: Out for the Season (Neck)

Pat Garwo III: Out for the Season (Leg)

Shitta Sillah: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Jaylen Blackwell: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Miami (FL)