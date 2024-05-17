EA Sports on Thursday announced the official release date for the upcoming "College Football 25" video game while also sharing the covers for the regular and deluxe editions of the highly anticipated title. The first college football video game to be published after an 11-year hiatus will feature Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado athlete Travis Hunter on the covers, which were partially leaked last week.

As for "College Football 25" itself, the game will be released on Friday, July 19. A more complete announcement will come this Friday with EA Sports expected to drop more gameplay footage and additional teases for the game.

The deluxe edition of "College Football 25" appeared in the PlayStation Store last week with the option for fans to wish list the game. That version's cover art included Edwards, Ewers, Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, as well as unnamed players from programs like Clemson, USC, and Notre Dame.

EA Sports

Speaking of Ewers, his backup at Texas, Arch Manning, is not likely to appear in the game as he was not among the 10,000-plus players to opt-in for the game.

Players who opted in for "College Football 25" will receive $600 NIL checks, while several high-profile athletes landed more lucrative deals that include branding and trailer appearances for the title ahead of the game's summer 2024 release.

In February, EA Sports confirmed its revival of the college football video game series, which has been on ice since 2013, will release this summer. The company put out a hype trailer and released renderings of some in-game assets, including player models, mascots and stadiums.

What to know about the cover stars

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

CBS Sports Top 100 Ranking: Not ranked

Edwards might be seen by some as a curious choice to be absolute front-and-center, but reigning national champion Michigan is deserving of primo representation and it lost a trove of players to the NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson Jr. are better players, but they don't have the mass appeal of Edwards. Edwards rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in the title win vs. Washington. He gets the backfield mostly to himself with Blake Corum gone. He could end up being a brilliant choice as coverboy.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

CBS Sports Top 100 Ranking: No. 15

As Texas migrates to the SEC, all eyes will be on Quinn Ewers to see if the former No. 1 overall recruit can take the final leap to an elite, national championship-winning quarterback. He has a loaded system of skill players around him. More games like his road showing at Alabama (349 yards, three touchdowns in a win) or Big 12 Championship throttling of Oklahoma State (454 yards, four touchdowns) will work just fine.

Colorado CB Travis Hunter

CBS Sports Top 100 Ranking: No. 1

The most famous dude in all of college football is Travis Hunter, who plays both ways for a Colorado team that receives no shortage of headlines. Hunter will likely stick at cornerback in the NFL, where he's a projected top-3 pick. Hunter was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 who made Signing Day shockwaves when he flipped from Florida State to sign with Jackson State and Deion Sanders. When Sanders left Jackson State for the head coaching job at Colorado in 2023, Hunter followed. He's pure dynamite.

