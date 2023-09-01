Who's Playing

Northern Illinois Huskies @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-0, Boston College 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Boston College Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Alumni Stadium.

Here's some stats to keep in mind while watching: Boston College were 109th in the nation in throwing interceptions last year, finishing the 2022 season with 14. Northern Illinois tied their effort: they were also ranked 109th and finished the season with 14.

Looking forward to Saturday, Boston College is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-8 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While Boston College might be expected to win, their sub-par 0-2 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,354.16. Sadly, Northern Illinois will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-3 as such last year.

Odds

Boston College is a big 8.5-point favorite against Northern Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College has won both of the games they've played against Northern Illinois in the last 8 years.