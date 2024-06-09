Clemson Tigers center fielder Cam Cannarella is considered to be one of the best prospects in the 2025 Major League Baseball amateur draft. While a lot can happen over the next 13 months that can change that fact, he made the most of two opportunities to make an impression on the national stage during Sunday's Super Regionals contest against the Florida Gators.

Cannarella first raised his Q Score during the top of the ninth inning, when he stepped to the plate with Clemson facing a three-run deficit with two on and one out. You can guess what happened next. Yes, Cannarella launched a game-tying three-run home run that carried 362 feet with an exit velocity of 102 MPH. It served as his second hit (and his second through fourth) runs batted in of the afternoon, and it helped ensure Clemson would be in position to force extra innings.

That last part proved to be pivotal, as Cannarella raised his Q Score further during the bottom of the 10th inning. Florida outfielder Ashton Wilson smoked a ball to center field that would have ended the game had it found grass. Cannarella, however, was able to make a leaping, Willie Mays-like basket grab at the warning track to corral the drive and send the game into an 11th inning. Take a look:

Cannarella, 20, batted .338/.419/.554 with 10 home runs and 19 additional extra-base hits during the regular season. Talent evaluators who have spoken with CBS Sports have praised his bat-to-ball skills and his above-average athleticism. Both were on display Sunday.

As of press time, the teams were tied at 9-9 in the 12th inning.

The Gators will advance to the College World Series with a victory. Clemson, meanwhile, needs a win to force a decisive Game 3 on Monday. Whoever advances will play the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Oregon Super Regional. (The Aggies, for their part, will be without outfielder Braden Montgomery, one of the top prospects in this year's draft, after he suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's game on an awkward slide into home.)