Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Boston College

Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-1; Boston College 2-1

What to Know

After a four-game homestead, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Pitt won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Pitt, the unfortunate recipient of a 30-29 loss at the hands of the NC State Wolfpack last week. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Pitt to swallow was that they had been favored by 14 points coming into the contest. Pittsburgh's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Kenny Pickett, who passed for one TD and 411 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 40 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Pickett this season. Pickett's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 11 points for Pitt. K Alex Kessman delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, BC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 26-22 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The losing side was boosted by QB Phil Jurkovec, who passed for two TDs and 313 yards on 56 attempts.

Special teams collected ten points for the Eagles. K Aaron Boumerhi delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Panthers are now 3-1 while BC sits at 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt enters the matchup with 19 sacks, which is the best in the nation. The Eagles are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the ninth most sacks in the nation at 11. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.