With yet another fire sale underway, Miami Marlins fans are not happy, and a handful protested the organization outside loanDepot Park prior to Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies (PHI 8, MIA 2). The fans had signs imploring owner Bruce Sherman to sell the team, among other things. The Marlins traded reigning batting champ Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres last week.

Here is the small crowd of protestors:

To pour a little salt in the wound, Arraez delivered a walk-off hit in his first home game with the Padres on Friday. Here is the Associated Press with more on Friday's protest:

The small demonstration of no more than 10 people was organized to convey fan discontent with the direction of the franchise. There were signs and posters, including one demanding that owner Bruce Sherman sell the team. "We are only a few here but the majority of fans are disgusted," said Luis De Armas, a decades-long Marlins fan and the organizer of Friday's protest. "We want to continue coming to the games but not when it remains a losing club. All because of an owner who promised us one thing and did something else."

The Marlins qualified for the postseason last year, albeit as an 84-win team with an unrepeatable 33-14 record in one-run games. It was their first postseason berth since 2020, and their first in a 162-game season since their World Series year in 2003.

After the season, GM Kim Ng left the organization because of a power struggle, and POBO Peter Bendix was hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays to run the front office. The Marlins were inactive over the winter -- Tim Anderson was their only major league free agent signing -- and the Arraez trade signaled the start of yet another rebuild.

"That's part of the calculation. It's part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is, and the fact is that we're unlikely to make the playoffs this year," Bendix said after the Arraez trade (via the Miami Herald). "Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now."

Bendix indicated more trades are on the way. Miami's top remaining trade chips are first baseman/DH Josh Bell, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., lefty Jesús Luzardo (currently on the injured list), and closer Tanner Scott. Ace Sandy Alcantara will miss 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, though don't be surprised if teams ask about him.

Friday's loss dropped the Marlins to 10-30 on the season. That matches the 2019 team for the franchise's worst record through 40 games. To be fair, the Marlins have been hit very hard by pitching injuries this year, though the roster was lacking at full health. More losing is on the way and, understandably, fans are unhappy.