Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Ohio 3-1, Bowling Green 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Bowling Green will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Bowling Green Falcons and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Neither Bowling Green nor Ohio could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Bowling Green gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday evening. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-6 walloping at Michigan's hands. The last quarter was a mere formality, since the game's final score was reached by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Falcons were plagued a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.6 yards per play. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Michigan advanced 7.1.

Meanwhile, Ohio must be getting used to good results now that the team has three straight victories. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Iowa State 10-7. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Ohio were the better team in the second half.

QB Kurtis Rourke did enough while leading his team to the win, throwing for 135 yards and a touchdown.

When it’s third and short and the Bobcats need some yardage, they’ve opted to try a passing play 46.3% of the time. The team tried something a little different on Saturday though, rushing on all of their third and short attempts. Given they only converted 25% of their third downs, don't expect to see them trying that again any time soon.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 13 points. Be careful betting Bowling Green against the spread as while they're 2-1 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 against Ohio in their most recent matchups.

Bowling Green might still be hurting after the devastating 38-14 loss walloping they got from Ohio in their previous matchup last November. Will Bowling Green have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Ohio is a big 13-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bowling Green.