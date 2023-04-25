Former Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson has chosen the Longhorns' biggest rival as his transfer destination, announcing his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. It's not often we see the Red River reverse its flow with transfers between schools, but that's the kind of history that Thompson is making with his move to Austin to Norman.

Thompson was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 247Sports' naming him a top-20 wide receiver in the class. The Spearman, Texas, native went on to appear in nine games last season as a true freshman, but recorded just one reception for 32 yards. 247Sports identified Thompson as the No. 10 wide receiver in the transfer portal during this offseason and one of the top players overall to enter the portal in this spring window.

Oklahoma was able to secure Thompson's commitment in part because of the work put in by Texas; Oklahoma cornerbacks back Jay Valai recruited the wide receiver when he was on staff with Tom Herman and the Longhorns. Now on board with Brent Venables in Norman, Valai and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones were able to connect with Thompson this past weekend around Oklahoma's spring game. With the official visit complete, Thompson moved quickly to make his announcement.

Thompson was also a track star in high school and ran track at Texas, and his difference-making speed is the most exciting aspect to his addition to the Oklahoma roster. Where he fits on the Sooners' depth chart is yet to be determined, but in an up-tempo offense like Jeff Lebby's there should be an abundance of snaps available for Thompson to compete for playing time.