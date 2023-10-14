Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers suffered a left ankle sprain during a run midway through the second quarter in the road matchup for the No. 1 Bulldogs against SEC East foe Vanderbilt and he has been ruled out as the second half got underway. The injury occurred on a designed run with Bowers coming around from the left side on the sweep. He gained 11 yards before being tackled near the right sideline by Savion Riley, and it appeared that Riley's body came down awkwardly on Bowers' foot as the two tumbled out of bounds.

Coach Kirby Smart addressed the injury going into the break.

"He was good. He was in good spirits," Smart said. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot but he thinks he'll be fine. They're gonna go x-ray it and check it out."

Bowers got up gingerly before going back down to the turf where he stayed for several minutes before walking off to the injury tent. Bowers eventually headed to the locker room with the assistance of a trainer with just over five minutes to play in the half.

The star tight end from Napa, California, had four catches for 22 yards as well as two carries for 11 yards before the injury. Bowers, Georgia's primary weapon on the outside, had 37 catches for a team-high 545 yards and four touchdowns coming into today's game against the Commodores. He was named a pre-season first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

To make matters worse for Georgia, the play in which Bowers was injured was called back. Quarterback Carson Beck was flagged for holding on the play, while Bowers was only credited with 4 rushing yards.

CBS Sports will update this story as more becomes available on Bowers' condition.