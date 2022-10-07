Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was on one of the hottest seats in the country prior to the 2022 season, and that seat is now scorching due to the lack of success he's had on The Plains. Harsin is 9-9 in 18 games, including a 3-2 mark this year that includes a blowout loss to Penn State in Week 3 and a 17-point collapse to LSU in Week 5. If Auburn makes a decision to move on from the 45-year-old, it will owe him a pretty penny.

Harsin is owed 70% of his remaining contract value if Auburn fires him without cause prior to the end of the deal, according to documents obtained by ESPN. That equates to just over $15 million if he's fired in the middle of the season. Half of that amount will be due within 30 days of termination -- a stipulation that was previously included in Malzahn's contract as well.

In a saga that's best suited for a daytime soap opera rather than a football program, Harsin's first season ended with a five-game losing streak and a 6-7 final record that culminated with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl. The offseason included even more drama. Multiple coaches left the program, including defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who took the same role at Oklahoma State. More than 20 players transferred to other programs and traditional National Signing Day came and went without the Tigers signing a single additional player (17 signed during the Early Signing Period). Influential power brokers attempted to oust Harsin in early February, but the embattled coach was able to keep his job after hanging in limbo for several days.

Harsin brought a 76-24 career head coaching record to The Plains. He posted a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State (2014 - 2020), won three Mountain West championships and three bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl following the 2014 regular season. He was 7-5 as Arkansas State's head coach in 2013 and served as Texas' co-offensive coordinator in the two seasons prior to taking over the Red Wolves program. The two years in Austin and one year in Jonesboro were his only coaching experiences within the SEC footprint prior to Auburn.

Auburn fired Malzahn after he went 68-35 from 2013 - 2020. That stint included a berth in the 2014 BCS National Championship following the 2013 season, two SEC West titles and three BCS/New Year's Six bowl appearances.