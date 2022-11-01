The Buffalo Bulls (5-3) go on the road to play the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) in Tuesday night MACtion. Both squads roll into this game on win streaks. On Oct. 22, Buffalo beat Toldeo 34-27 to win its fifth straight game. Meanwhile, Ohio has won three straight. In their previous outing, the Bobcats defeated Northern Illinois 24-17. Buffalo leads the MAC East with a 4-0 conference mark, while Ohio is just one game back in the division at 3-1.

Kickoff from Peden Stadium in Athens is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Buffalo vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulls as 3-point favorites. The over/under for total points is set at 59. Before locking in any Ohio vs. Buffalo picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Buffalo and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Buffalo vs. Ohio:

Buffalo vs. Ohio spread: Bulls -3

Buffalo vs. Ohio over/under: 59 points

Buffalo vs. Ohio money line: Buffalo -145, Ohio +122

BUFF: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

OH: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last four conference games

Buffalo vs. Ohio picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls own a formidable duo at receiver who help out quarterback Cole Snyder. Senior Justin Marshall is a big (6-foot-3) weapon who can make contested catches. Marshall makes plays downfield due to his sure hands and precise route running. The Georgia native leads the team in receiving yards (497) on 35 catches and five touchdowns. He's also first on the squad with 14.2 yards per reception.

Senior receiver Quian Williams lines up on the opposite side of Marshall. Williams is a smooth route runner who knows how to create separation. The Oklahoma native is first on the team with 41 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He's recorded 50-plus receiving yards in four games this season.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio comes into this matchup with one of the top aerial attacks in the MAC. The Bobcats are currently first in the MAC in passing yards per game (308.5) but second in both scoring (32) and total offense (426.5). Junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke is leading this unit and has been fantastic. Rourke owns a strong throwing arm that can spray the ball anywhere on the field.

The Ontario native is 10th in the nation in passing yards (2,408). He's also first in the conference in passing yards per game (301.5) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (16). Rourke has tossed for 300-plus yards in four games thus far. On Oct. 8, he went 24 of 27 for 427 yards with three passing touchdowns.

How to make Ohio vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 64 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.