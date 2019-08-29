BYU vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch BYU vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. Utah (away)
Last Season Records: BYU 6-6-0; Utah 9-4-0;
What to Know
Utah won both of their matches against BYU last season (19-13 and 35-27) and is aiming for the same result this time around. They will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at LaVell Edwards Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Utah finished a solid 9-4 last year, but they are hoping to make up for a defeat to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for BYU (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah was fifth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 100.3 on average. As for BYU, they ranked 11th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 13 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Utes are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Utah 35 vs. BYU 27
- Sep 09, 2017 - BYU 13 vs. Utah 19
- Sep 10, 2016 - Utah 20 vs. BYU 19
- Dec 19, 2015 - Utah 35 vs. BYU 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night