BYU vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

BYU (home) vs. Utah (away)

Last Season Records: BYU 6-6-0; Utah 9-4-0;

What to Know

Utah won both of their matches against BYU last season (19-13 and 35-27) and is aiming for the same result this time around. They will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at LaVell Edwards Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Utah finished a solid 9-4 last year, but they are hoping to make up for a defeat to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for BYU (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah was fifth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 100.3 on average. As for BYU, they ranked 11th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 13 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Utes are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last five years.