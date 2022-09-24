Who's Playing

Wyoming @ No. 19 BYU

Current Records: Wyoming 3-1; BYU 2-1

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wyoming isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Things were close when the Cowboys and the Air Force Falcons clashed last week, but Wyoming ultimately edged out the opposition 17-14. Wyoming's RB Titus Swen looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for BYU last week, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 41-20 defeat to the Oregon Ducks might stick with them for a while. BYU was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jaren Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 305 yards on 41 attempts.

The Cowboys are now 3-1 while the Cougars sit at 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming enters the game with ten sacks, good for 11th best in the nation. As for BYU, they come into the matchup boasting the 30th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 178.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.