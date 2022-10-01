Who's Playing

UTEP @ Charlotte

Current Records: UTEP 2-3; Charlotte 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Charlotte 49ers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 47.4 points per game. Charlotte and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. UTEP will be strutting in after a win while the 49ers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 56-20 bruising that Charlotte suffered against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. Charlotte was down 42-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Chris Reynolds wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Reynolds threw two interceptions with only 5.11 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Miners had enough points to win and then some against the Boise State Broncos last Friday, taking their contest 27-10. No one had a standout game offensively for UTEP, but they got scores from WR Jeremiah Ballard and RB Reynaldo Flores.

The 49ers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Charlotte is now 1-4 while UTEP sits at 2-3. The Miners are 0-1 after wins this season, and Charlotte is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.49

Odds

The Miners are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last eight years.