Chip Kelly names former Michigan QB Wilton Speight UCLA's starter for opening game
Speight was the starting quarterback at Michigan in 2017
UCLA coach Chip Kelly will take the field on Saturday, returning to college football for the first time since leaving for the NFL in 2013, with an experienced starter at quarterback. After refusing to name a starter throughout camp and into game week, Kelly revealed Thursday that former Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight had earned the starting job.
This was contrary to Kelly's stance earlier in the week, which was much less decisive.
"We haven't informed anybody, because we haven't made the decision," Kelly said on Wednesday. "When we make a decision, we'll let everybody know. We haven't talked about it to the players yet, so they're still just taking reps. We're not trying to hide anything. That's the point I keep trying to make on this."
Speight started for the Wolverines during each of the last two seasons but missed much of 2017 after suffering three fractured vertebrae in the Big Ten opener against Purdue on Sept. 23. He was 257 of 437 for 3,192 yards, completed 58.8 percent of his passes and had 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions during his Michigan career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Live updates from Week 1 Thursday games
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the 12 Thursday night games in Week 1
-
Week 1 college football odds, lines
Check out all the of the college football lines and odds for top 25 teams playing in Week...
-
Alabama QBs lead our Week 1 storylines
Taking a closer look at what you need to know entering Week 1 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 1 College Football odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Northwestern at Purdue pick, live stream
The 2018 season kicks off with a Big Ten battle on Thursday night
-
Syracuse vs Western Michigan odds, picks
Stephen Oh is undefeated on Syracuse picks and just locked in a play for Friday