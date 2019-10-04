Cincinnati vs. UCF live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1-0; UCF 4-1-0
What to Know
Cincinnati is 1-3 against UCF since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. An American Athletic battle is on tap between Cincinnati and UCF at 8 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
The Bearcats simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Marshall 52-14. QB Desmond Ridder had a stellar game for the Bearcats as he passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Ridder ended the game strong with a streak of ten complete passes.
Meanwhile, UCF won the last time they met up with Connecticut, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. UCF steamrolled Connecticut 56-21. With the Knights ahead 42 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 3-1 and the Knights to 4-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati comes into the contest boasting the 19th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 4. But UCF enters the matchup with 18 passing touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
UCF have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 17, 2018 - UCF 38 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - UCF 51 vs. Cincinnati 23
- Nov 12, 2016 - UCF 24 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Oct 31, 2015 - Cincinnati 52 vs. UCF 7
