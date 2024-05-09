Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Sarr is a high-energy, versatile frontcourt prospect who should be the second straight French prospect to go first overall in the NBA Draft. Think Jaren Jackson Jr. but without the established 3-point shot. Is Sarr a can't-miss player? No. But he would be a nice fit in Detroit next to Jalen Duren and could become the piece that ultimately returns the Pistons to respectability.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard was among the biggest surprises this season as it pertains to prospects launching themselves into the lottery conversation. Nobody had him projected as a one-and-done top-10 pick — but that's what he'll be after shooting 52.1% from 3-point range in his one season at Kentucky while earning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year honors. Simply put, Sheppard is a plus-athlete who can guard his position, and an elite shooter who can also dribble and pass. The floor here is very, very high. So is the ceiling.

Round 1- Pick 3 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle projects as a combo guard at the next level with nice positional size and all of the intangibles you could want. At UConn, he was comfortable just fitting in and playing a role while impacting winning despite arguably being the Huskies' best prospect. The only concern is an unreliable jumper that led to Castle shooting just 26.7% from 3-point range this season, but everything else is so intriguing that the idea of him playing between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller should excite Charlotte fans.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Risacher is a real candidate to go No. 1 overall in this draft, which by definition makes him a reasonable option for Portland at No. 4. He's a 6-8 wing who is shooting 56.1% from 3-point range in France this season. That he's doing this despite the fact that he won't turn 20 years old until next April is another thing working in Risacher's favor.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Dillingham was one of two projected top-five picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that will never make sense. Either way, most NBA evaluators now believe he'll be the latest guard to flourish in the NBA after not really doing it as much as his talent suggested he should've in one year at Kentucky. I agree with them, for what it's worth.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% Clingan was a monster in the NCAA Tournament while helping UConn win a second straight national championship. The only real thing preventing him from being an ideal big in the modern-NBA is a reliable jumper. But everything else — the ability to block and alter shots, switch comfortably onto smaller players, etc., — is easy to see and why Clingan would make a nice building block in Toronto beside 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Arguably no player helped his NBA Draft stock this past season more than Knecht. The former JUCO player who then spent two years at Northern Colorado was fabulous in his fifth year of college basketball at Tennessee — averaging 21.7 points while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game while earning SEC Player of the Year honors and leading the Vols to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Knecht should be one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA next season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Topic is an 18-year-old point guard from Serbia with great positional size who has already been a professional for multiple years. The Jazz remain in a rebuild and should simply take the best prospect available regardless of fit or need. In this mock draft, Topic is that player.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 9 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite (27.3%)? How front offices answer that question will determine whether he goes inside or outside of the top five of this draft. Either way, falling outside of the top 10 seems unlikely even if Buzelis hasn't done much to help himself over the past year.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter entered Baylor with the reputation as one of the world's best amateur prospects and mostly met expectations in his one season with the Bears. The 6-5 guard averaged 14.5 points per game while helping Baylor secure a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With Trae Young's and Dejounte Murray's futures in Atlanta uncertain, using the 10th pick on another dynamic guard would make sense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier had a pretty forgettable one season at USC, where he lost more than he won and shot just 33.8% from 3-point range. Regardless, the top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2023 should still go in the lottery of this draft because he's a big and strong point guard who can be physically overwhelming at his position.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 3P% 24.0% Holland skipped college to play for the G League Ignite — but it didn't go too well even though he averaged a team-high 20.6 points. The problem is that Holland only shot 24.0% from 3-point range and was the face of a team that finished 2-32. Both things are concerning and why I'm a little lower on Holland than most although I remain open to the idea that this 18 year-old forward still has plenty of time to get to a point where his production matches his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is the brother of Oklahoma City standout Jalen Williams — but taller and a lot more heralded at the same age. He needs to add weight and continue to develop as a 3-point threat, but there are reasons to believe he'll do both things in time. If he eventually pops, Williams would be a steal at this point in the draft after averaging 11.9 points in his one season at Colorado.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Among the things Filipowski needed to do this season to improve his stock is make a higher percentage of 3-point shots to show that he can truly be a stretch-big at the next level. He did it. The 7-foot center made a respectable 34.8% of the 3.1 3-pointers he attempted per game while helping Duke make the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That's 6.6 percentage points better than what Filipowski shot from beyond the arc as a freshman, which should solidify his status as a top-20 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% McCain lived up to his reputation as an elite shooter in his one season at Duke, where he averaged 14.3 points while making 41.4% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted per game. Considering the Heat are forever shopping Tyler Herro, and don't seem thrilled with Jimmy Butler, adding a young guard who can shoot in anticipation of a roster-shakeup might be the move.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to adding a teenager who needs time to develop. The 6-9 forward should be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Carter, the son of a former NBA player, is the reigning Big East Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in his second season at Providence. He's a terrific competitor, elite defender and improved shooter who could theoretically fill a rotation spot for a playoff team as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Kansas coach Bill Self recently said he expects Furphy to remain in the draft because he's going to be a first-round pick. I agree with the Hall of Fame coach. Furphy, an unusually long guard, comes from a family of athletes in Australia and just shot 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range while starting 19 times for the Jayhawks.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Salaun should be the third French player to go in the top 20 of this draft. He's a wing with size who is an emerging shooter and plus-defender with a good motor. At this point in his career, he's more of a spot-up shooter than an off-the-bounce shooter. But Salaun is still only 18 years old, point being there's plenty of time to expand his game on both ends for a Toronto franchise that's still likely multiple years from competing in the Eastern Conference again.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington won't turn 19 years old until nearly a month after the draft, making him one of the youngest players available. The 6-5 guard was merely a borderline top-100 prospect coming out of high school, but he quickly showed enough promise as a shooter and passer with good positional size to emerge as a reasonable first-round option.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is an incredible physical specimen who is excellent at the rim on offense and in possession of enough athleticism, size and strength to excel defensively. The 7-footer from Cameroon would be fortunate to land in New Orleans, where he could support Zion Williamson and eventually serve as a suitable replacement for Jonas Valanciunas.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Kolek has some obvious issues as an NBA prospect, most notably a lack of athleticism relative to what's desired from lead guards. Still, at 6-3, Kolek is adequately sized for his position, terrific in pick-and-rolls, an A-plus passer and reliable 3-point shooter. Needless to say, Phoenix needs help at point guard. Kolek could provide some help.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% McCullar's season came to an unfortunate end early because a nagging knee injury that derailed Kansas' season — but before that he was clearly KU's best player while averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game in his fifth year of college. He's an elite defender at his size and should be, at the age of 23, a solid plug-and-play option for a Milwaukee franchise that doesn't need to waste any more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime years.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% As incredible as Edey was at Purdue over the past two years, he remains a divisive NBA prospect with what appears to be a pretty big range. He could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s. Either way, Edey would be a sensible option for the Knicks if he's still available at this point in the draft considering they could be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Edwards was the highest-ranked prospect in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class but was largely disappointing all season. He finished sixth on the team in points, sixth on the team in scoring and averaged roughly as many turnovers as assists. Is he worth a flier at this point in the draft by a New York franchise with back-to-back picks? Sure. But Edwards did very little at UK to suggest he should be selected anywhere close to where most had him projected six months ago.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.4 RPG 5.0 APG 1.2 3FG% 36.4% Smith making better than 36% of the four 3-pointers he attempted per game for the G-League Ignite this season is a huge positive for the Overtime Elite alum. To stick in the NBA, the defense will have to improve dramatically. But Smith's shooting alone could prove valuable for a Washington franchise that ranked 25th in 3-point percentage this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th Klintman is a two-way wing from Sweden who should be able to alternate between both forward spots. He initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Wake Forest but ultimately withdrew to pursue a professional opportunity in Australia. With another year of development under his belt, and not many great options in the 20s, Klintman will have a better chance to get a guaranteed contract in this draft than he did last year.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes is the rare top-55 high school prospect who enrolled at an Atlantic 10 school. He's a reasonable option at this point in the draft in part because of the way he's gone from a non-shooter upon enrolling at Dayton to a real stretch-the-floor threat as a third-year player who made 38.6% of the 3-pointers he attempted this season.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% Some consider Dunn a high-floor/low-ceiling prospect who has the potential to be an elite defender who guards multiple positions but will maybe never amount to much on offense. I don't completely disagree with the sentiment. But using the 29th pick in a weak draft on a high-IQ, high-energy player who projects as the best versatile defender in this draft doesn't seem like the type of thing a franchise would regret.