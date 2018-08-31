Clemson and Georgia to rekindle rivalry in 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta

The campuses of Georgia and Clemson are just 74 miles apart, so it's only natural that the two football-crazed fan bases want a piece of each other. They'll get it in 2024.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will open the 2024 season Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2024 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"This will be a phenomenal matchup between two of last season's College Football Playoff teams," Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said. "Both Dabo [Swinney] and Kirby [Smart] have done a superb job of elevating the Clemson and Georgia football programs and we fully expect this to be another top-ten matchup when the two teams face off in 2024 in the capital of college football."

The two border rivals have met 64 times, with Georgia holding a 42-18-4 advantage over Clemson all-time.

"I've said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football," Swinney said. "It's one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it's great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it's a tough opener for both teams, but it's fun to be a part of games like that."

The two powerhouses are constantly battling on the recruiting trail, and meeting each other in a hotbed of high school talent is a huge bonus for Clemson and Georgia.

"Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive," Smart said. "This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together."

Clemson opens the 2018 season vs. Furman in Death Valley, while Georgia will host Austin Peay on Saturday.