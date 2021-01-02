Clemson fell to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal on Friday night, but Saturday afternoon brought some good news to the upstate. Offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, a five-star prospect and the No. 11 overall player in the Class of 2021, announced that he has committed to play for coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Leigh chose the Tigers over Oklahoma, LSU and Florida, among others.

"Just a good relationship with them and I like what their program is doing," Leigh told 247Sports. "Their offensive line coach can develop guys and has a track record of doing that. I like the message Coach Swinney gives to his players. They got each other's backs and there's a good culture there. That's the main thing I like about Clemson."

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, Virginia, is the top-ranked player in the state and the No. 4 overall offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle. Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Clemson recruiting class.

"Athletic, long-armed offensive line frame that will add mass quickly on the next level," Simmons wrote. "Plays with good pad level. Nasty, blue collar, effort player. Doesn't pass block much in HS but has shown in a camp setting a natural pass set. Mirrors well with basketball athleticism. Uses long arms effectively. Shows some stiffness laterally in the run game. Spends too much time on the ground. Needs to get stronger. Body type and movement skills are what you look for. May not be an instant starter but has the upside to be a multi-year impact Power Five starter with the potential to develop into a mid to early round draft pick."

Leigh is the third five-star player to either commit to or sign with Clemson during this recruiting cycle. His pledge moves Clemson above Oregon for the No. 5 spot in the updated 247Sports team recruiting rankings.