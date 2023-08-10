The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to nail down multiple aspects of its 2023 selection process, including dates and times for midseason rankings releases and which members will have to recuse themselves from conversations involving teams that they are associated with.

"It is always good to get our group together before the season starts to review our procedures in detail," CFP selection committee chair and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "The work of the College Football Playoff selection committee is directed by solid processes and protocols, and the committee members are looking forward to the season as we enter the 10th year of the College Football Playoff."

This will be the 10th season and final season for the four-team playoff in college football, with the expanded 12-team CFP coming in 2024. Though many of the participants have become familiar and predictable, there is always intrigue throughout November over the teams that will eventually comprise the field.

The first batch of CFP Rankings will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 31 following Week 9 of the regular season. Another set of rankings will then be revealed every Tuesday in November before the final set of rankings is unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3 to determine who will compete in the playoff.

Below is a list of dates and times in which the rankings will be released (all times eastern):

Date Time Tuesday, Oct. 31 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 Approximately 9-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 7-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Sunday) Noon-4 p.m.

The CFP recusal policy states that selection committee members with an immediate family member at a school involved in the discussion are limited to answering only factual information about the team. The same rule applies to members who have compensated by a school, provided professional services for a school or played for a school in consideration.

Below is the list of teams and the committee members who must recuse themselves from the discussion.