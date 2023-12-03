College football's bowl season is quickly approaching as the conference championships have been decided and the regular season has come to a close. Following a wild year featuring several juggernauts hovering in the top-10 of the rankings, it's time to learn which teams are going to make the College Football Playoff.

Entering Championship Week of the 2023 college football season, a total of eight Power Five schools were either undefeated or had just one loss, setting the stage for one of the most highly anticipated College Football Playoff selection announcements in recent memory. Those figures changed after the conference title games, and perhaps there are more than four deserving programs, but in the final year before the CFP expands to 12 teams, only four can be selected.

Beyond the intrigue of who will be picked, there's also some uncertainty surrounding the order. Matchups matter, and those will be determined by the CFP Selection Committee as well.

We'll find out the College Football Playoff field during the CFP Selection Show airing at noon ET on ESPN. The final CFP Rankings and New Year's Six bowl games will be revealed at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, while matchups for other bowl games will be announced throughout the afternoon.

