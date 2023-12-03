It has already been a wild Championship Week -- and there are still two games to go. No. 8 Alabama taking down No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game has all but punted the Bulldogs from competing for a third straight national championship -- barring some more upsets -- and put the Crimson Tide in a head-to-head debate with the one team that defeated them this season, No. 7 Texas.

The Longhorns, which thoroughly took down the Tide by 10 points on the road at Bryant-Denny Stadium back in Week 2, completed their campaign with a dominant 49-21 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

With only three undefeated Power Five teams remaining following the Georgia loss, Texas is now projected as the fourth seed in the playoff over Alabama by virtue of the 'Horns head-to-head victory back on Sept. 9.

The CFP Selection Committee will use criteria including championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results (if applicable) and comparative outcomes against common opponents in making its determinations. Texas and Alabama both won conference titles Saturday, and while the 'Horns have a tougher strength of schedule, the Tide have more wins over CFP-ranked teams -- four (including over No. 1) vs. three.

The SEC has sent at least one team to every playoff since the event's inception; however, no program has made the playoff when placed No. 7 or lower in the penultimate CFP Rankings. Both Texas and Alabama will look to buck the latter trend.

The Tide's best remaining path to ensuring themselves a spot in the playoff is a loss by Michigan (vs. Iowa) or Florida State (vs. Louisville) in their respective conference title games Saturday night.

Another significant development took place in determining the Group of Five representative in the New Year's Six. SMU upset No. 22 Tulane in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, handing the Green Wave their second loss of the season, while No. 24 Liberty remained undefeated with two-touchdown win over New Mexico State on Friday in the Conference USA Championship Game.

As such, I project Liberty to jump Tulane in the final CFP Rankings, emerging as the top Group of Five team and earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against Missouri.

We are breaking down (live) each team's path to the College Football Playoff later this week with two league title games underway, and we will update these bowl projections after the conclusions of the Big Ten and ACC games.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Semifinal

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Texas

Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans Semifinal (2) Washington vs. (3) Florida State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. at-large vs. at-large Missouri vs. Liberty

Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Louisville vs. Ohio State

Dec. 30 Peach Bowl

Atlanta at-large vs. at-large Georgia vs. Penn State

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. at-large vs. at-large Alabama vs. Oregon

