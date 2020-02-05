College football recruiting rankings 2020: Top classes emerge during National Signing Day
The race for No. 1 has been a long-standing storyline in the 2020 recruiting cycle
It long appeared as if Clemson would end the 2020 recruiting cycle atop the pack when it comes to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. And yet, as we enter National Signing Day, it is Georgia opening Wednesday with the No. 1 spot and Alabama looking to pull a come-from-behind victory by the time the day is over.
The Tigers boast a strong class with three of the top 10 prospects in the nation committed, but despite having one more five-star commitment (five vs. four), they sit two spots behind the Bulldogs. Why? The Dawgs have them on points with more four-star pledges as signing day begins. The Crimson Tide are right in the middle of their two rivals and have one opportunity to come out on top of the pack.
That opportunity is four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (Lucedale, MS), who is going to decide between Alabama and Texas A&M at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Auburn and LSU are also in the running.) If Jackson picks the Tide as many expect, they will jump the Dawgs, which would need to hold onto all of their commitments and add a few others potentially just to remain in second place.
No. 4 LSU also has a chance to make a big move. The day will open with SEC teams comprising seven of the top eight spots in the rankings with Florida (No. 8) holding a significant gap on Oklahoma (No. 9) and the Gators only looking to add to their haul. Will Florida finish with its highest rated class since 2013? That is also on the line as four-star defensive back Avantae Williams (Deland, FL) chooses between Sunshine State programs.
Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of National Signing Day as these rankings could change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ASU names Lewis, Pierce co-DCs
The Sun Devils coaching staff has a distinct NFL feel to it with the promotions of Lewis and...
-
Michigan St. coach Mark Dantonio resigns
Dantonio leaves East Lansing as the program's all-time winningest coach
-
Michigan State's top coaching candidates
Could a former Spartans assistant step right in to replace Dantonio after National Signing...
-
National Signing Day storylines, picks
Everything you need to know about national signing day as the Class of 2020 enters its final...
-
Vanderbilt AD Malcom Turner resigns
Storey Lee will be the first woman to serve as Vanderbilt's AD as she takes over the interim...
-
Spurrier wanted to retire after 2014
Spurrier discussed the complicated end to his run with the Gamecocks
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game