College football recruiting rankings 2020: Top classes emerge during National Signing Day

It long appeared as if Clemson would end the 2020 recruiting cycle atop the pack when it comes to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. And yet, as we enter National Signing Day, it is Georgia opening Wednesday with the No. 1 spot and Alabama looking to pull a come-from-behind victory by the time the day is over.

The Tigers boast a strong class with three of the top 10 prospects in the nation committed, but despite having one more five-star commitment (five vs. four), they sit two spots behind the Bulldogs. Why? The Dawgs have them on points with more four-star pledges as signing day begins. The Crimson Tide are right in the middle of their two rivals and have one opportunity to come out on top of the pack.

That opportunity is four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (Lucedale, MS), who is going to decide between Alabama and Texas A&M at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Auburn and LSU are also in the running.) If Jackson picks the Tide as many expect, they will jump the Dawgs, which would need to hold onto all of their commitments and add a few others potentially just to remain in second place.

No. 4 LSU also has a chance to make a big move. The day will open with SEC teams comprising seven of the top eight spots in the rankings with Florida (No. 8) holding a significant gap on Oklahoma (No. 9) and the Gators only looking to add to their haul. Will Florida finish with its highest rated class since 2013? That is also on the line as four-star defensive back Avantae Williams (Deland, FL) chooses between Sunshine State programs.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of National Signing Day as these rankings could change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.