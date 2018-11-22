College football schedule, games 2018: What to watch in Week 13, TV channels, Friday kickoff times

Black Friday is upon us, but why shop when you can sit in front of a TV for 14 hours and watch college football?

No. 13 West Virginia hosts No. 8 Oklahoma in a play-in game for the Big 12 Championship Game, No. 14 Texas is in "win-and-get-in" mode at Kansas, the Apple Cup between No. 16 Washington and No. 8 Washington State will determine the Pac-12 North and Arkansas will travel across the state line to Missouri in an SEC border war.

Here's a viewer's guide to your Black Friday action.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 14 Texas at Kansas, FS1, noon: The Longhorns will wrap up a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win in Lawrence, and will have to do it against a Jayhawks offense that just put up 40 points on Oklahoma. Will Pooka Williams run wild and play spoiler, or with the Longhorns take the next step toward being truly "back?"

No. 9 UCF at South Florida, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.: The Knights have already wrapped up the division crown, but pushing the winning streak to 24, winning the "War on I-4" and keeping College Football Playoff hopes alive are still possibilities. The Bulls have fallen off a bit after a hot start, but still have the talent to keep things interesting in a rematch of one of the wildest games of 2017.

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia, ESPN, 8 p.m.: The Mountaineers suffered a setback to Oklahoma State last week that cost them a College Football Playoff berth, but the Big 12 Championship Game is in reach with a win over the defensively-challenged Sooners. Meanwhile, Oklahoma needs to win out and get some help to get into the CFP.

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State, FOX, 8:30 p.m.: The Apple Cup will decide the Pac-12 North, and the Cougars need to win to keep hope alive in the CFP race. Will the Gardner Minshew Heisman train keep rolling, or will Jake Browning and the Huskies play spoiler against their intra-state rivals.

Other big games

Nebraska at Iowa, FOX, noon: The Cornhuskers hope to end Scott Frost's first year on a high note against a solid Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes have won three straight and four out of the last five in this rivalry, and a win would push them to 8-4 and into a solid spot in the Big Ten bowl pecking order.

Houston at Memphis, ABC, noon: The AAC West division comes down to a high-noon battle at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis between the Tigers and Cougars. Can the Cougars finish off the division title without quarterback D'Eriq King? With star defensive lineman Ed Oliver expected back, their chances are still strong despite King's injury.

Arkansas at Missouri, CBS, 2:30 p.m.: The Tigers can improve to 8-4 with a win over the lowly Razorbacks, who will be without two starting defensive backs after they were suspended for flirting with Mississippi State dance team members. This will be the last time Tigers quarterback Drew Lock takes the field at home, and a big day should be expected.

Keep an eye on ...