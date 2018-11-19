Arkansas suspends starting defensive backs for fraternizing with Mississippi State dance team

Arkansas has suspended defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl in the week leading up to Friday's game against border rival Missouri for fraternizing with members of the Mississippi State dance team during warmups prior to Saturday's game vs. Mississippi State. The Razorbacks lost that game 52-6, gave up 10.4 yards per passing attempt and allowed Nick Fitzgerald and Keytaon Thompson to toss five combined touchdown passes.

"They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior -- actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we're about," coach Chad Morris said, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The two players were seen chatting and taking pictures with members of the Mississippi State spirit squad by D.J. Williams, a former Razorbacks tight end and current reporter for KARK-TV in Little Rock. Morris was asked in the postgame press conference how he felt about two starters "coming back out of the locker room and try to exchange information with the opposing team's cheerleaders."

"It's completely unacceptable ... in all areas of this program," he said.

Curl, a sophomore, is fourth on the team with 53 tackles and has broken up five passes. He had four tackles on Saturday. Pulley, a junior, has 33 tackles and a team-high three interceptions. He had only one tackle against the Bulldogs.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) and Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET at Faurot Field on CBS.