There's nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware's 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary's 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte.

Making his debut as Delaware's coach, Ryan Carty's defense held the Midshipmen to a single touchdown in the program's first win over an FBS program since ... Navy in 2007. However, I also want to focus on William & Mary coach Mike London. Winning shouldn't be a surprise with London; he's only done it his entire career and took the Richmond Spiders to a national championship in 2008. He's also no stranger to orchestrating huge upsets. In 2017, his Howard squad pulled off the largest upset from a point spread perspective in college football history against UNLV, beating the Rebels 43-40 as 45-point underdogs.

Beating Charlotte shouldn't be a huge surprise, then, but it is rather significant. London took over one of the more storied football FCS programs in William & Mary while also succeeding coaching legend in Jimmye Laycock, who coached the Tribe for 38 years before retiring after the 2018 season. In just two short seasons, London orchestrated William & Mary's first win over an FBS team since 2009.

Impressive indeed. Now, on to the rest of the FCS Power Rankings entering Week 2.

Biggest Riser: Delaware -- No. 7 (Last week: 22)

New this week: Campbell, Samford

Dropped out: Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Southern Illinois

FCS Power Rankings Team Rank Record Breakdown 1. North Dakota State 1-0 The world briefly stopped spinning when Drake took a 7-0 lead on NDSU early in the first quarter before things returned to normal in a 56-14 victory for the Bison. 2. South Dakota State 0-1 How about that South Dakota State defense? The Jackrabbits kept Iowa out of the end zone all game and forced key turnovers in a 7-3 loss. Now, about that Jackrabbit offense ... 3. Montana 1-0 The Grizzlies forced five turnovers in a 47-0 blanking of Northwestern State. Quarterback Lucas Johnson led the team with 76 yards rushing and tossed four touchdowns. 4. Montana State 1-0 While Montana was taking care of Northwestern State, Montana State was making quick work of another Southland Conference foe, McNeese State. Thanks in part to running back Lane Sumner's 176-yard effort, the Bobcats ran away from the Cowboys 40-17. 5. Villanova 1-0 What an impressive debut for quarterback Connor Watkins, who answered some questions on whether the Wildcats would struggle in the post-Daniel Smith era. 6. Missouri State 1-0 It will be interesting to see who can step up at running back and take some of the pressure off of QB Jason Shelley. The Bears are 1-0 after a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas. 7. Delaware 1-0 To shut down Navy's option attack the way the Blue Hens did means their defense will be a force to be reckoned with in the FCS. 8. Sacramento State 1-0 Don't be fooled by the 33 points Utah Tech scored, this Hornets team dominated and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. 9. Jackson State 1-0 Last year's game against Florida A&M was a 7-6 contest in a torrential downpour. This year's game wasn't even a contest. The Tigers spanked the Rattlers 59-3. 10. Holy Cross 1-0 A big test awaits coach Bob Chesney's Crusaders as they take on Buffalo of the FBS. This is a great opportunity for Holy Cross to make a statement. 11. Chattanooga 1-0 The Mocs got a great day from RB Ailym Ford and heir defensive unit, paving the way for a 31-0 shutout of Wofford. 12. East Tennessee State 1-0 A tune up game vs. Mars Hill helped break in some of the newbies on the roster as the Buccaneers get ready to take on the Citadel. 13. Incarnate Word 1-0 Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for seven touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) last weekend in a 64-29 victory over Southern Illinois. 14. UT Martin 1-0 Loved the balance the Skyhawks showed last weekend in a 42-25 win over Western Illinois. Good to see new starting quarterback Dresser Winn get off to a hot start to the season, too. 15. William & Mary 1-0 Coach Mike London's Tribe dominated in the situational football department, which led to a stunning 41-24 upset over Charlotte of the FBS. 16. Weber State 1-0 It's good to see a healthy Josh Davis back running the ball. If that's the case for the full season, the Wildcats will steadily climb the rankings. 17. Stephen F. Austin 1-0 Gut-check and grit-check were both passed last weekend against Alcorn State. The Lumberjacks can't afford to start slow like that again, otherwise they won't be as fortunate. 18. Rhode Island 1-0 The Rams were able to take control early in their 34-14 win over Stony Brook, setting up a huge matchup next week against nearby Bryant, which took FIU to overtime last week. 19. Eastern Washington 1-0 In a steady downpour, the Eagles went 12 rounds with a very physical Tennessee State squad and came out still standing in a 36-29 win. 20. Samford 1-0 More impressive than the 27-17 upset over Kennesaw State was how well the Bulldogs defended the Owls option attack. 21. Southeastern Louisiana 0-1 Tough loss to Louisiana 24-7, but the Lions should be excited about their defensive effort and the play of senior QB Cephus Johnson III, who looked promising in his first start. 22. Campbell 1-0 With the way the Camels can dominate at the point of attack, you can expect them to be in every ball game this season. 23. Eastern Kentucky 0-1 The Colonels got things rolling in the second half vs. Eastern Michigan, showing a lot of competitive grit in a 42-34 loss. 24. Richmond 0-1 The Spiders more than held their own vs. Virginia, but moving forward their defense will have to be better at minimizing the big plays. 25. UC Davis 0-1 RB Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. rushing for 115 yards on Cal's defense was one of the few bright spots from the Aggies' 34-13 loss.

