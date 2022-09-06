There's nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware's 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary's 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte.
Making his debut as Delaware's coach, Ryan Carty's defense held the Midshipmen to a single touchdown in the program's first win over an FBS program since ... Navy in 2007. However, I also want to focus on William & Mary coach Mike London. Winning shouldn't be a surprise with London; he's only done it his entire career and took the Richmond Spiders to a national championship in 2008. He's also no stranger to orchestrating huge upsets. In 2017, his Howard squad pulled off the largest upset from a point spread perspective in college football history against UNLV, beating the Rebels 43-40 as 45-point underdogs.
Beating Charlotte shouldn't be a huge surprise, then, but it is rather significant. London took over one of the more storied football FCS programs in William & Mary while also succeeding coaching legend in Jimmye Laycock, who coached the Tribe for 38 years before retiring after the 2018 season. In just two short seasons, London orchestrated William & Mary's first win over an FBS team since 2009.
Impressive indeed. Now, on to the rest of the FCS Power Rankings entering Week 2.
Biggest Riser: Delaware -- No. 7 (Last week: 22)
New this week: Campbell, Samford
Dropped out: Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Southern Illinois
|Team
|Rank
|Record
|Breakdown
|1. North Dakota State
|1-0
|The world briefly stopped spinning when Drake took a 7-0 lead on NDSU early in the first quarter before things returned to normal in a 56-14 victory for the Bison.
|2. South Dakota State
|0-1
|How about that South Dakota State defense? The Jackrabbits kept Iowa out of the end zone all game and forced key turnovers in a 7-3 loss. Now, about that Jackrabbit offense ...
|3. Montana
|1-0
|The Grizzlies forced five turnovers in a 47-0 blanking of Northwestern State. Quarterback Lucas Johnson led the team with 76 yards rushing and tossed four touchdowns.
|4. Montana State
|1-0
|While Montana was taking care of Northwestern State, Montana State was making quick work of another Southland Conference foe, McNeese State. Thanks in part to running back Lane Sumner's 176-yard effort, the Bobcats ran away from the Cowboys 40-17.
|5. Villanova
|1-0
|What an impressive debut for quarterback Connor Watkins, who answered some questions on whether the Wildcats would struggle in the post-Daniel Smith era.
|6. Missouri State
|1-0
|It will be interesting to see who can step up at running back and take some of the pressure off of QB Jason Shelley. The Bears are 1-0 after a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas.
|7. Delaware
|1-0
|To shut down Navy's option attack the way the Blue Hens did means their defense will be a force to be reckoned with in the FCS.
|8. Sacramento State
|1-0
|Don't be fooled by the 33 points Utah Tech scored, this Hornets team dominated and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.
|9. Jackson State
|1-0
|Last year's game against Florida A&M was a 7-6 contest in a torrential downpour. This year's game wasn't even a contest. The Tigers spanked the Rattlers 59-3.
|10. Holy Cross
|1-0
|A big test awaits coach Bob Chesney's Crusaders as they take on Buffalo of the FBS. This is a great opportunity for Holy Cross to make a statement.
|11. Chattanooga
|1-0
|The Mocs got a great day from RB Ailym Ford and heir defensive unit, paving the way for a 31-0 shutout of Wofford.
|12. East Tennessee State
|1-0
|A tune up game vs. Mars Hill helped break in some of the newbies on the roster as the Buccaneers get ready to take on the Citadel.
|13. Incarnate Word
|1-0
|Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for seven touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) last weekend in a 64-29 victory over Southern Illinois.
|14. UT Martin
|1-0
|Loved the balance the Skyhawks showed last weekend in a 42-25 win over Western Illinois. Good to see new starting quarterback Dresser Winn get off to a hot start to the season, too.
|15. William & Mary
|1-0
|Coach Mike London's Tribe dominated in the situational football department, which led to a stunning 41-24 upset over Charlotte of the FBS.
|16. Weber State
|1-0
|It's good to see a healthy Josh Davis back running the ball. If that's the case for the full season, the Wildcats will steadily climb the rankings.
|17. Stephen F. Austin
|1-0
|Gut-check and grit-check were both passed last weekend against Alcorn State. The Lumberjacks can't afford to start slow like that again, otherwise they won't be as fortunate.
|18. Rhode Island
|1-0
|The Rams were able to take control early in their 34-14 win over Stony Brook, setting up a huge matchup next week against nearby Bryant, which took FIU to overtime last week.
|19. Eastern Washington
|1-0
|In a steady downpour, the Eagles went 12 rounds with a very physical Tennessee State squad and came out still standing in a 36-29 win.
|20. Samford
|1-0
|More impressive than the 27-17 upset over Kennesaw State was how well the Bulldogs defended the Owls option attack.
|21. Southeastern Louisiana
|0-1
|Tough loss to Louisiana 24-7, but the Lions should be excited about their defensive effort and the play of senior QB Cephus Johnson III, who looked promising in his first start.
|22. Campbell
|1-0
|With the way the Camels can dominate at the point of attack, you can expect them to be in every ball game this season.
|23. Eastern Kentucky
|0-1
|The Colonels got things rolling in the second half vs. Eastern Michigan, showing a lot of competitive grit in a 42-34 loss.
|24. Richmond
|0-1
|The Spiders more than held their own vs. Virginia, but moving forward their defense will have to be better at minimizing the big plays.
|25. UC Davis
|0-1
|RB Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. rushing for 115 yards on Cal's defense was one of the few bright spots from the Aggies' 34-13 loss.
Play College Football Pick'em for your chance to win up to $100,000 in weekly and jackpot prizes. It's free to play and every week is a new chance to win guaranteed weekly prizes, plus the $100K jackpot! No purchase necessary, see Rules for details.