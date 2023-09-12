Entering Week 2, Football Championship Subdivision teams were 0-42 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents in Week 1. Well, that changed this past weekend three FCS-over-FBS upsets: Southern Illinois over Northern Illinois; Fordham over Buffalo; and Idaho over Nevada.

The Salukis really dominated NIU from start to finish in a game that was never in doubt. In fact, they looked more like the MAC team than the Huskies did.

Fordham's high-octane offense from the Bronx outpaced the Bulls, putting the rest of the Patriot League on notice. I'm a big fan of how coach Joe Conlin, one of the more underrated coaches in the FCS, runs his program

But let's focus on the Idaho game for a second. The Vandals were 6-point favorites over the Nevada Wolf Pack, and if you want to talk about a contest that was never in doubt, it was this one. Remember, FCS teams operate with 63 scholarships compared to 85 at the FBS level. Led by their sensational QB Gevani McCoy, the Vandals dominated Nevada 33-6.

Could the Vandals make it 2-0 vs. the FBS this weekend as they travel to take on the Cal Bears? We shall see.

In other news, the Ivy League kicks off its 2023 season this weekend. Expect to see a team or two coming from the Ancient Eight creep their way up the top 25 in subsequent weeks.