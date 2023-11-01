Normally known for an incredible offensive attack, the Incarnate Word Cardinals defense was the main story coming out of Beaumont, Texas, last weekend in a 17-7 win over Lamar. It was huge, no question. Lamar was undefeated in conference play, and we haven't seen a defensive-led performance by UIW yet this season.

When you have an explosive, uptempo offense like Incarnate Word's, the defensive side of the ball can get put in tough situations if the offense either scores too quickly or has quick three-and-outs.

Last weekend, the Cardinals were just not as effective offensively as they've been all season. This is the mark of a great team, however. The UIW defense held Lamar to 3 of 16 on third downs, under 2.4 yards per carry on the ground and forced two turnovers. It was the UIW defense that led from the front, giving the offense ample opportunities to put the game away -- which it ultimately did in the fourth quarter.

If it continues to come together like this for Incarnate Word, it could go deep in the FCS playoffs.