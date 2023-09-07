Two of the most talked-about programs in college football face off in Week 2 as No. 22 Colorado hosts rival Nebraska in the first home game of the Deion Sanders era. "Coach Prime" led his team to a shocking 45-42 road upset over reigning national finalist TCU in his debut. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a program record with 510 yards passing in his first career start.

The Matt Rhule era didn't get the same storybook start at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers allowed 10 points in the final 2:32 against Minnesota to cough up an improbable 13-10 road loss. Quarterback Jeff Sims threw three interceptions in his first start after transferring from Georgia Tech, but the Cornhuskers held Minnesota to 2.2 yards per carry.

The Colorado-Nebraska matchup is a renewal of a longstanding rivalry of former Big Eight foes. The pair started playing annual games as conference members in 1948 and played continuously until Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten in 2011. Nebraska holds a 49-20-2 advantage all time, but the series is tied at 6-6 since 2001. Colorado won a two-game series between the two teams in 2018-19, including a 34-31 overtime victory in 2019 behind 375 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Steven Montez.

Colorado vs. Nebraska: Need to know

Star-studded roster: Colorado's skill talent jumped off the page after Sanders' unprecedented roster flip, but the results were more impressive than anyone could have expected. All-purpose athlete Travis Hunter played more than 130 snaps between wide receiver and cornerback, posting a 100-yard performance on offense with an interception on defense. Colorado ultimately produced four 100-yard receivers, including running back Dylan Edwards and USF transers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver.

Stylistic clash: Contrary to Colorado, Nebraska's offense is a tough, old-school run approach. The Cornhuskers ran the ball on 37 of 56 offensive snaps against Minnesota, including 19 attempts Sims. Colorado held up well against the pass against TCU, but the rush defense allowed 262 yards and four touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry. Nebraska isn't as explosive as TCU running the ball, but Colorado will have to find ways to get off the field and hold up physically.

Pressure points: Last week, Colorado was able to use its skill talent to stretch out and speed past TCU. The script of the Nebraska game will be far different. The Cornhuskers play big and physical, and they take pride in mucking up games. As a team, the Buffs played 160 snaps from scrimmage against TCU; Nebraska played just 125 vs. Minnesota. If Colorado can remain comfortable and create opportunities against a big, physical opponent, it will be perhaps just as impressive as its historic Week 1 victory.

How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Colorado vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

Everything went to script during Colorado's first game, but Nebraska's game plan is to get teams off schedule. This will be an opportunity for QB Sanders to prove he can work off schedule and grind out opportunities against physical opponents. Defensively, Colorado has to hold up in the middle. It will be a closer game than many expect, but the Buffs aren't losing their home opener. Pick: Colorado -3



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Colorado Colorado Colorado Nebraska Colorado Nebraska Colorado SU Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Nebraska Colorado

