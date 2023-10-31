Colorado coach Deion Sanders would like either the NCAA and the Rose Bowl to reimburse his players after thousands of dollars of jewelry was allegedly stolen from the visiting locker room during a 28-16 road loss to UCLA last weekend. At least five Colorado players claim to be victims in the robbery.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week," Sanders said during his Tuesday meeting with reporters. "I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. ... This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media posted a video to Youtube showing Colorado players reacting to the incident (41:49 mark) following the game. This is not the first time something like this has happened to a Sanders-led program in recent years. Various items were stolen from the locker room, but quickly recovered and returned to the coach when he was at Jackson State in 2021.

A report was filed on Monday with the Pasadena Police Department and they are currently conducting an investigation. Sanders added that his players didn't have insurance on the stolen items.

"I'm going to have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try and get it back for them," Sanders said. "They may not be able to get the items back, but they should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable. ... It don't make no sense when you're out there ballin' and playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same [time]. I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that."

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 6-0 lead before UCLA took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 27 of 43 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. It was the team's fourth loss in its last five games.

Colorado started the season 3-0 but sits at 4-4 heading into the final weeks of the season. The Buffaloes need two wins to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.