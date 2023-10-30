Jewelry belonging to multiple Colorado players was stolen from the team locker room during the Buffaloes' 28-16 loss to UCLA, Pasadena police confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. At least five players had items lifted in the theft, resulting in the loss of gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars. An investigation into the matter has been opened.

A video posted to YouTube by Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media shows Colorado players reacting in confusion and frustration to the incident (41:49 mark) following the game with a security team member documenting the situation.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the Rose Bowl before the Bruins took the lead in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 27 of his 43 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort.

The loss was Colorado's second in a row and dropped the team to 4-4 on the season. Coach Deion Sanders led the program to a 3-0 start in his first season at the helm, which brought it back on the national scene after a one-win season in 2022.

This is not the first time thievery has struck Sanders' program. Personal items were stolen but quickly recovered and returned to the coach when he was at Jackson State in 2021.