Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited during the Sooners' 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit. Hodge was called for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game for targeting while Gabriel was able to walk off under his own power.

Backup Davis Beville, who's completed 22 of 34 passes in his career for 251 yards with a touchdown and an interception, entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play.

After the loss, Sooners coach Brent Venables said Gabriel is currently being evaluated under the concussion protocol.

A few plays after the dangerous hit, Oklahoma running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for a 20-yard score.

The Sooners struggled all day in the worst conference loss for the program in eight years even without Gabriel, who completed 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards at the time of his injury. TCU out-gained Oklahoma 668 to 355 and Frogs quarterback Max Duggan tallied five total touchdowns.