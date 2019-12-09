Division III football team loses playoff game after celebration leads to missed extra-point attempt
It wasn't exactly like the Egg Bowl, but it was pretty similar
Thanksgiving night gave the college football world one of the wildest endings of the year. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore scored on a two-yard pass from Matt Corral with four seconds left to cut Mississippi State's lead to 21-20. By now, you know the rest of the story. He celebrated by pretending to urinate like a dog, got popped for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Luke Logan missed the extra point to lose the Egg Bowl.
Something similar happened in the Division III playoffs on Saturday.
Wheaton was down 34-27 to St. John's with nine seconds left in the game. Offensive lineman Jake Hibben lined up at fullback and plunged into the end zone in what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown. No, he didn't urinate like a dog. But he did spike the ball, which earned him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.
You can probably guess what happened next, although there was a twist.
Griffin Bowes missed the 35-yard PAT, but there were offsetting penalties on the play -- illegal substitution on Wheaton and roughing the kicker on St. John's. Bowes lined up again, but couldn't connect. St. John's recovered the onside kick and cinched a spot in the Division-III semifinals.
Here's a look at how the final seconds of the game went down.
What's the lesson? Don't have fun after scoring touchdowns. After all, fun is not allowed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
LSU, Alabama dominate AP All-SEC teams
The Heisman Trophy front-runner is already piling up the postseason accolades
-
Early College Football Playoff picks
A Clemson vs. Ohio State rematch is intriguing, but LSU vs. Oklahoma could create fireworks
-
CFB Playoff odds, value, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
Complete 2019 bowl game odds, lines
Here are all the lines you need to know for the best time of year
-
Ranking the 2019 Heisman contenders
Here's what Dennis Dodd's Heisman Trophy ballot would look like
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game