Division III football team loses playoff game after celebration leads to missed extra-point attempt

Thanksgiving night gave the college football world one of the wildest endings of the year. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore scored on a two-yard pass from Matt Corral with four seconds left to cut Mississippi State's lead to 21-20. By now, you know the rest of the story. He celebrated by pretending to urinate like a dog, got popped for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Luke Logan missed the extra point to lose the Egg Bowl.

Something similar happened in the Division III playoffs on Saturday.

Wheaton was down 34-27 to St. John's with nine seconds left in the game. Offensive lineman Jake Hibben lined up at fullback and plunged into the end zone in what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown. No, he didn't urinate like a dog. But he did spike the ball, which earned him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

You can probably guess what happened next, although there was a twist.

Griffin Bowes missed the 35-yard PAT, but there were offsetting penalties on the play -- illegal substitution on Wheaton and roughing the kicker on St. John's. Bowes lined up again, but couldn't connect. St. John's recovered the onside kick and cinched a spot in the Division-III semifinals.

Here's a look at how the final seconds of the game went down.

We had a #d3fb quarterfinal playoff game end in similar fashion to the Egg Bowl -- @Wheaton_Thunder FB scored a TD to trail 34-33 with :09 left, and here's everything that transpired after. @SJUFootball advances to the National Semifinals, 34-33. @D3FBHuddle pic.twitter.com/tGsuVeybqU — Frank Rossi (@FrankRossi) December 7, 2019

What's the lesson? Don't have fun after scoring touchdowns. After all, fun is not allowed.