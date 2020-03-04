Ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville to face Jeff Sessions in runoff for Alabama senate seat

In a headline that somehow seems completely normal for 2020, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville will face ex-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was essentially fired by President Donald Trump, in a runoff for Sessions' old U.S. Senate seat.

The two Republicans were squaring off during yesterday's Super Tuesday primary voting. As of Wednesday afternoon, AL.com reports that almost all precincts are reporting that Tuberville owns about 32 percent of the vote with Sessions holding about 31 percent. The difference between the two GOP candidates is less than 10,000 votes.

As such, a runoff will take place on March 31 because no candidate won the majority of votes. The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November during the general election. Former Alabama politician Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in 2017 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, finished fourth in Tuesday's voting.

Naturally, Tuberville likened the political event to college football.

"I know somebody that knows how to win in overtime," Tuberville told supporters.

Sessions, a longtime Alabama senator, acted as Trump's U.S. Attorney General from Feb. 2017 to Nov. 2018. Sessions then tendered his resignation at Trump's request after he recused himself from the investigation into whether the Trump campaign worked with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.