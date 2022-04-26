Adam Anderson, a former Georgia linebacker who was dismissed from the Bulldogs program during to the 2021 season, has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman. His arraignment is scheduled for June 13, according to ESPN.

The incident allegedly occurred on Oct. 29, 2021, at Anderson's apartment in Athens, Georgia, one day before Georgia's win over Florida in Jacksonville. The woman alleges that she woke up in Anderson's room with Anderson penetrating her without consent. She filed a police report the following day and Anderson surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 3. He was suspended indefinitely by coach Kirby Smart when the school was notified of the allegations.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Rome, Georgia, was once considered a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft prior to his arrest. CBS Sports ranked Anderson as the No. 22 overall prospect and third-best linebacker in its prospect rankings at the time of his arrest. The court allowed Anderson to participate in Georgia's pro day last month despite the ongoing investigation.

Anderson had 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks in seven games prior to his suspension. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 18 overall player in the Class of 2018.