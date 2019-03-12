Ex-Kansas coach David Beaty files lawsuit against Jayhawks athletic department claiming breach of contract

Former Kansas coach David Beaty is suing the school for $3 million for breach of contract and unpaid wages, according to a release from the Texas-based law firm Deans & Lyons, LLP.

The lawsuit claims that, immediately after his dismissal in November 2018, the school began to search for ways to avoid paying him the buyout despite Beaty staying on as head coach through the end of the 2018 season. The goal set forth by Kansas officials was to find "something" on Beaty such as "a dead hooker in [his] closet" according to the suit filed Deans & Lyons.

"Ever since the season concluded, Kansas Athletics has moved the goal posts on coach Beaty," said Deans & Lyons co-founder Michael Lyons. "Kansas Athletics can't walk back its decision to terminate coach Beaty without cause after confirming it publicly, privately, and in writing. Coach Beaty and his family will always cherish their time at KU, but they do not understand why Kansas Athletics has reneged on its promises."

Beaty was terminated without cause on Nov. 4 without cause. Following the dismissal, first-year Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said that the dismissal was purely performance-based, and not due to personal conduct or NCAA-related issues.

"Ultimately I did not see a path forward to long-term success in the Big 12," Long said. "As I look ahead, the next few seasons, and as I studied the football organization, it was clear to me that we needed to move forward in a different way."

Beaty's contract at Kansas calls for the buyout to be paid in six equal payments. In his four years at Kansas, Beaty posted a 6-42 overall record, went 2-34 in Big 12 play and finished last in the conference in each of his four seasons. Beaty was recently hired as a consultant at Texas under coach Tom Herman.