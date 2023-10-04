Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is expected to file multi-million dollar wrongful-termination lawsuit against the university, per multiple reports. Fitzgerald's attorneys, Dan Webb and Matthew Carter, scheduled a press conference for Thursday in which they are expected to announce the lawsuit. Northwestern fired Fitzgerald "for cause" in July amid widespread allegations of hazing that occurred within the Wildcats football program under his watch.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended by the university for two weeks without pay, but Northwestern revisited the decision and ultimately terminated Fitzgerald's employment after two former Wildcats players came forward with details of the alleged hazing activities in an interview with The Daily Northwestern student newspaper. Several lawsuits have since been filed on behalf of former Wildcats players against Fitzgerald and the university.

Webb defended his client in the immediate aftermath of the decision, claiming Northwestern fired Fitzgerald without sufficient evidence to prove that Fitzgerald was knowledgeable of the alleged hazing activity under his watch. Webb also hinted that Fitzgerald's firing could be taken to court at a future date.

"I cannot understand how you could terminate someone for cause when they [Northwestern] admit that their own lawyer does not have any evidence that my client ever knew anything at all, about any of the alleged hazing behavior," Webb told ESPN. "If I present that to a jury someday, a jury is going have a hard time believing that you can terminate someone for cause when they didn't know anything about [the incidents]."

Fitzgerald, 48, spent 17 seasons as Northwestern, making him one of the longest active-tenured coaches in the country before his dismissal. The Wildcats achieved an 110-101 record during his time with the program, though it struggled to find success in his final two years. Northwestern finished 3-9 in 2021 before winning just a single game during the 2022 season.

Northwestern is since off to a 2-3 start in 2023, with defensive coordinator David Braun overseeing the program as its interim coach this season.