FAU vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
FAU (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)
Current Records: FAU 0-1-0; UCF 1-0-0
Last Season Records: FAU 5-7-0; UCF 12-1-0;
What to Know
UCF will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge FAU on the road at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. The Knights don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.
UCF kept it a clean sheet against Florida A&M last week. UCF was fully in charge, breezing past Florida A&M 62 to nothing. Adrian Killins Jr. and Dillon Gabriel were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former rushed for 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries and the latter passed for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, FAU had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 21-45 defeat to Ohio State. FAU was surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
UCF's win lifted them to 1-0 while FAU's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FAU was 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. But UCF was even better: they ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall. We'll see if that edge gives UCF a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.00
Odds
The Knights are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Owls.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as a 9 point favorite.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 21, 2018 - UCF 56 vs. FAU 36
Watch This Game Live
