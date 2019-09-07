FAU vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)

Current Records: FAU 0-1-0; UCF 1-0-0

Last Season Records: FAU 5-7-0; UCF 12-1-0;

What to Know

UCF will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge FAU on the road at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. The Knights don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.

UCF kept it a clean sheet against Florida A&M last week. UCF was fully in charge, breezing past Florida A&M 62 to nothing. Adrian Killins Jr. and Dillon Gabriel were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former rushed for 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries and the latter passed for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, FAU had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 21-45 defeat to Ohio State. FAU was surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

UCF's win lifted them to 1-0 while FAU's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FAU was 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. But UCF was even better: they ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall. We'll see if that edge gives UCF a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium, Florida

FAU Stadium, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Owls.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.