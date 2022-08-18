FIU linebacker Luke Knox has died at age 22, the school announced on Thursday. Knox, a native of Brentwood, Tennessee, transferred to FIU in the offseason after spending the previous four years at Ole Miss.

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU football program," the school said in a statement. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

A cause of death has not been revealed. Mike MacIntyre, FIU's first-year coach, was Knox's defensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," said MacIntyre. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke's family and all who love him."

Knox appeared in every game, starting twice, for the Rebels in 2019, recording 10 tackles, two TFLs and two pass deflections. He played three games on special teams in 2020 and returned in 2021 to notch 11 tackles, two TFLs, and a fumble recovery.

"There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin wrote on Twitter. "I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him. The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke's spirit. I know he is with God now."

Knox is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who played for Ole Miss from 2016-18.

"Tough morning. Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. "Tragic news I woke up to this morning. We love him and support him."